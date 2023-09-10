Baltimore Ravens receiver Isaiah Likely has a tough matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the 10th-fewest passing yards last season, 209.3 per game.

A year ago, Likely caught 36 passes on his way to 373 receiving yards and three TDs.

Likely vs. the Texans

Likely vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games Houston allowed six players amass over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

Against the Texans last season, 15 players caught a TD pass.

Houston didn't allow more than one receiving TD to any opposing player last season.

The Texans were the NFL's 10th-ranked defense against the pass last season. They surrendered 209.3 passing yards per game.

The Texans' defense was ranked first in the NFL at 0.9 passing TDs conceded per game last year.

Likely Receiving Insights

In two of his six games last season (33.3%), Likely hit the over on receiving yards prop bets.

He averaged 6.2 yards per target last season (113th in NFL), picking up 373 yards on 60 passes thrown his way.

Likely had a receiving touchdown in three of 14 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Likely's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Jets 9/11/2022 Week 1 4 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 9/18/2022 Week 2 5 TAR / 4 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 9/25/2022 Week 3 2 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 10/9/2022 Week 5 2 TAR / 2 REC / 7 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 10/16/2022 Week 6 4 TAR / 2 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 10/23/2022 Week 7 1 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/27/2022 Week 8 7 TAR / 6 REC / 77 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Saints 11/7/2022 Week 9 5 TAR / 1 REC / 24 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/20/2022 Week 11 3 TAR / 1 REC / 1 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/4/2022 Week 13 4 TAR / 4 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2022 Week 15 3 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/24/2022 Week 16 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 1/1/2023 Week 17 5 TAR / 3 REC / 12 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 1/8/2023 Week 18 13 TAR / 8 REC / 103 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

