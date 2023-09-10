Gus Edwards Week 1 Preview vs. the Texans
Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards has a favorable matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the most rushing yards last season, 170.2 per game.
Edwards racked up 433 yards on 87 carries (48.1 ypg), with three rushing TDs last season.
Edwards vs. the Texans
- Edwards vs the Texans (since 2021): No games
- In terms of run defense, the Texans allowed eight players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.
- In terms of run defense, Houston gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.
- The Texans gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.
- The Texans had the worst run defense in the NFL after conceding 170.2 rushing yards per game last season.
- The Texans gave up 25 rushing touchdowns a year ago, which ranked 31st in league play.
Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Texans
- Rushing Yards: 29.5 (-118)
Edwards Rushing Insights
- Edwards hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in five of his eight opportunities last year (62.5%).
- The Ravens ran 48.1% passing plays and 51.9% running plays last year. They were 19th in the league in scoring.
- Edwards scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games last season, including multiple rushing TDs once.
Edwards' Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|vs. Browns
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|16 ATT / 66 YDS / 2 TDs
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|10/27/2022
|Week 8
|11 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|16 ATT / 52 YDS / 1 TD
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Broncos
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|6 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Steelers
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|13 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Browns
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|7 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Falcons
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|11 ATT / 99 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|1/1/2023
|Week 17
|3 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bengals
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|12 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
