Baltimore Ravens running back Gus Edwards has a favorable matchup in their season opener (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), facing the Houston Texans. The Texans allowed the most rushing yards last season, 170.2 per game.

Edwards racked up 433 yards on 87 carries (48.1 ypg), with three rushing TDs last season.

Edwards vs. the Texans

Edwards vs the Texans (since 2021): No games

No games In terms of run defense, the Texans allowed eight players to pick up more than 100 rushing yards in a game last season.

In terms of run defense, Houston gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 20 players last season.

The Texans gave up at least two rushing TDs on the ground to four players last year.

The Texans had the worst run defense in the NFL after conceding 170.2 rushing yards per game last season.

The Texans gave up 25 rushing touchdowns a year ago, which ranked 31st in league play.

Gus Edwards Rushing Props vs. the Texans

Rushing Yards: 29.5 (-118)

Edwards Rushing Insights

Edwards hit the over on his rushing yards total set by sportsbooks in five of his eight opportunities last year (62.5%).

The Ravens ran 48.1% passing plays and 51.9% running plays last year. They were 19th in the league in scoring.

Edwards scored at least one rushing touchdown in two of his games last season, including multiple rushing TDs once.

Edwards' Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Browns 10/23/2022 Week 7 16 ATT / 66 YDS / 2 TDs 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/27/2022 Week 8 11 ATT / 65 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/27/2022 Week 12 16 ATT / 52 YDS / 1 TD 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Broncos 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 12/11/2022 Week 14 13 ATT / 66 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/17/2022 Week 15 7 ATT / 55 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Falcons 12/24/2022 Week 16 11 ATT / 99 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 1/1/2023 Week 17 3 ATT / 2 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 1/8/2023 Week 18 4 ATT / 16 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bengals 1/15/2023 Wild Card 12 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs

