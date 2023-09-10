The Philadelphia Eagles have +800 odds to win the Super Bowl, second-best in the NFL as of September 10.

Eagles Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: -120

-120 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Philadelphia Betting Insights

Philadelphia compiled an 8-8-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, 10 Eagles games hit the over.

Philadelphia surged on both offense and defense last season, ranking third-best in total offense (389.1 yards per game) and second-best in total defense (301.5 yards allowed per game).

The Eagles had a 7-2 record at home and were 7-1 on the road last season.

When the underdog, Philadelphia lost every game (0-1). But as the favorite put together a 14-1 record.

The Eagles were 4-2 in the NFC East and 9-3 in the NFC overall.

Eagles Impact Players

In 15 games last year, Jalen Hurts passed for 3,701 yards (246.7 per game), with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions, and a completion percentage of 66.5%.

In addition, Hurts ran for 760 yards and 13 TDs.

In the passing game, A.J. Brown scored 11 TDs, catching 88 balls for 1,496 yards (88.0 per game).

In 13 games with the Falcons a season ago, Marcus Mariota threw for 2,219 yards (170.7 per game), with 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.3%.

DeVonta Smith had 95 catches for 1,196 yards (70.4 per game) and seven touchdowns in 17 games.

Haason Reddick had 49 tackles, 11.0 TFL, 16 sacks, and three passes defended last year.

Eagles Player Futures

2023-24 Eagles NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Patriots - +6600 2 September 14 Vikings - +4000 3 September 25 @ Buccaneers - +12500 4 October 1 Commanders - +8000 5 October 8 @ Rams - +8000 6 October 15 @ Jets - +1800 7 October 22 Dolphins - +2500 8 October 29 @ Commanders - +8000 9 November 5 Cowboys - +1500 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 @ Chiefs - +700 12 November 26 Bills - +900 13 December 3 49ers - +1000 14 December 10 @ Cowboys - +1500 15 December 17 @ Seahawks - +3500 16 December 25 Giants - +6600 17 December 31 Cardinals - +40000 18 January 7 @ Giants - +6600

