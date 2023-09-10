Devin Singletary Week 1 Preview vs. the Ravens
Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary has a difficult matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens conceded the third-fewest rushing yards last season, 92.1 per game.
Singletary amassed 819 yards rushing on 177 attempts (51.2 yards per game), with five TDs, last season. He also caught 38 passes for 280 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Singletary and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Singletary vs. the Ravens
- Singletary vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 49 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD
- In the ground game, one player racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Ravens last season.
- In terms of run defense, Baltimore gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.
- Last season, the Ravens didn't allow any opposing player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.
- The Ravens were the NFL's third-ranked run defense last season after surrendering 92.1 yards per game on the ground.
- Singletary and the Texans will play the NFL's eighth-ranked rushing defense from a year ago in terms of touchdowns allowed (11).
Watch Texans vs Ravens on Fubo!
Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Ravens
- Rushing Yards: 19.5 (-118)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Singletary with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Singletary Rushing Insights
- Singletary hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (eight of 16 games) last season.
- The Texans called a pass on 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 40.7% of the time. Their offense was 30th in the league in points scored.
- Singletary rushed for at least one touchdown four times last year, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Singletary's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|at Rams
|9/8/2022
|Week 1
|8 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|9/19/2022
|Week 2
|6 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|9 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs
|11 TAR / 9 REC / 78 YDS / 1 TD
|at Ravens
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|11 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Steelers
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|6 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Chiefs
|10/16/2022
|Week 6
|17 ATT / 85 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Packers
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|14 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jets
|11/6/2022
|Week 9
|8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Vikings
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|13 ATT / 47 YDS / 2 TDs
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|18 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Lions
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|14 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Patriots
|12/1/2022
|Week 13
|13 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Jets
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|8 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs
|2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|12/17/2022
|Week 15
|13 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|12 ATT / 106 YDS / 1 TD
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Patriots
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|7 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Dolphins
|1/15/2023
|Wild Card
|10 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|1/22/2023
|Divisional
|6 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|8 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.