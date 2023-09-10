Houston Texans running back Devin Singletary has a difficult matchup in Week 1 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens conceded the third-fewest rushing yards last season, 92.1 per game.

Singletary amassed 819 yards rushing on 177 attempts (51.2 yards per game), with five TDs, last season. He also caught 38 passes for 280 yards (17.5 per game) and one touchdown.

Singletary vs. the Ravens

Singletary vs the Ravens (since 2021): 1 GP / 49 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

1 GP / 49 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD In the ground game, one player racked up more than 100 rushing yards in a game against the Ravens last season.

In terms of run defense, Baltimore gave up at least one rushing touchdown to 11 players last season.

Last season, the Ravens didn't allow any opposing player to score multiple rushing touchdowns against them.

The Ravens were the NFL's third-ranked run defense last season after surrendering 92.1 yards per game on the ground.

Singletary and the Texans will play the NFL's eighth-ranked rushing defense from a year ago in terms of touchdowns allowed (11).

Devin Singletary Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 19.5 (-118)

Singletary Rushing Insights

Singletary hit his rushing yards over in 50.0% of his opportunities (eight of 16 games) last season.

The Texans called a pass on 59.3% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 40.7% of the time. Their offense was 30th in the league in points scored.

Singletary rushed for at least one touchdown four times last year, including one game with multiple rushing TDs.

Singletary's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats at Rams 9/8/2022 Week 1 8 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 9/19/2022 Week 2 6 ATT / 19 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 2 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/25/2022 Week 3 9 ATT / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 11 TAR / 9 REC / 78 YDS / 1 TD at Ravens 10/2/2022 Week 4 11 ATT / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Steelers 10/9/2022 Week 5 6 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs at Chiefs 10/16/2022 Week 6 17 ATT / 85 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Packers 10/30/2022 Week 8 14 ATT / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Jets 11/6/2022 Week 9 8 ATT / 24 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 4 REC / 24 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/13/2022 Week 10 13 ATT / 47 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 11/20/2022 Week 11 18 ATT / 86 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 11 YDS / 0 TDs at Lions 11/24/2022 Week 12 14 ATT / 72 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Patriots 12/1/2022 Week 13 13 ATT / 51 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Jets 12/11/2022 Week 14 8 ATT / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 2 TAR / 1 REC / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 12/17/2022 Week 15 13 ATT / 42 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 12/24/2022 Week 16 12 ATT / 106 YDS / 1 TD 3 TAR / 2 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Patriots 1/8/2023 Week 18 7 ATT / 29 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 3 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Dolphins 1/15/2023 Wild Card 10 ATT / 48 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 1/22/2023 Divisional 6 ATT / 25 YDS / 0 TDs 8 TAR / 5 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs

