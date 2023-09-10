The September 10 matchup between the New Orleans Saints (0-0) and Tennessee Titans (0-0) features a standoff at the QB position, with Derek Carr and Ryan Tannehill leading the charge for their respective offenses. Which signal caller has the edge? We analyze all of the relevant numbers below.

Saints vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, September 10, 2023

Sunday, September 10, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Caesars Superdome

Caesars Superdome Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV: CBS

Derek Carr vs. Ryan Tannehill Matchup

Derek Carr 2022 Stats Ryan Tannehill 15 Games Played 12 60.8% Completion % 65.2% 3,522 (234.8) Passing Yards (Per Game) 2,536 (211.3) 24 Touchdowns 13 14 Interceptions 6 102 (6.8) Rushing Yards (Per game) 98 (8.2) 0 Rushing Touchdowns 2

Titans Defensive Stats

Last year, the Titans ceded 359 points, ranking 14th in the league with 21.1 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, they ranked 23rd in the NFL with 5,978 total yards allowed (351.6 per contest).

When it came to defending the pass, Tennessee had trouble last season, with 4,671 passing yards allowed (32nd in NFL). It ranked 28th with 29 passing touchdowns allowed.

Opposing offenses struggled to move the chains on the ground against the Titans' pass D, which ranked No. 1 in the NFL with 76.9 rushing yards allowed per game and first in the league with 3.4 yards allowed per rush attempt.

Defensively, Tennessee ranked third in the NFL in third-down percentage allowed at 34.2%. In red-zone efficiency allowed, it was 15th (55.1%).

Saints Defensive Stats

Last season, the Saints were firing on all cylinders on defense, with 20.3 points allowed per game (ninth in NFL).

When it came to defending the pass, New Orleans was top-10 last year, ranking second in the NFL with 3,134 total passing yards allowed (184.4 allowed per game). It also ranked third in passing touchdowns allowed (17).

Against the run, the Saints had trouble last season, with 2,218 rushing yards allowed (24th in NFL). They ranked 14th with 14 rushing touchdowns allowed.

On defense, New Orleans ranked sixth in the NFL in terms of red-zone efficiency allowed, with a mark of 50.0%. It was sixth in third-down percentage allowed at 41.6%.

