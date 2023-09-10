Dameon Pierce has a tough matchup when his Houston Texans meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens gave up 92.1 rushing yards per game last season, third-best in the NFL.

A season ago Pierce churned out 939 yards rushing (72.2 per game) and scored four TDs.

Pierce vs. the Ravens

Pierce vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Looking at run defense, the Ravens gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player last season.

On the ground, Baltimore allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.

In terms of run D, the Ravens didn't give up more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.

The Ravens gave up 92.1 rushing yards per game last season to be the NFL's third-ranked run defense.

The Texans are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked rushing defense in terms of touchdowns allowed (11 TDs conceded a year ago).

Dameon Pierce Rushing Props vs. the Ravens

Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-111)

Pierce Rushing Insights

Pierce hit the rushing yards over in nine of 13 opportunities (69.2%) last season.

The Texans, who were 30th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.7% of the time.

Pierce had a rushing touchdown in four games last season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.

Dameon Pierce Receiving Props vs the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-120)

Pierce Receiving Insights

Pierce hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in four of 13 games last season (30.8%).

He averaged 4.2 yards per target last season (39 targets, 165 yards).

Pierce had a receiving touchdown in one of 13 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.

Pierce's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Colts 9/11/2022 Week 1 11 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs at Broncos 9/18/2022 Week 2 15 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs 1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 9/25/2022 Week 3 20 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD 2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Chargers 10/2/2022 Week 4 14 ATT / 131 YDS / 1 TD 6 TAR / 6 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/9/2022 Week 5 26 ATT / 99 YDS / 1 TD 5 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs at Raiders 10/23/2022 Week 7 20 ATT / 92 YDS / 0 TDs 4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Titans 10/30/2022 Week 8 15 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 5 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD vs. Eagles 11/3/2022 Week 9 27 ATT / 139 YDS / 0 TDs TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Giants 11/13/2022 Week 10 17 ATT / 94 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 11/20/2022 Week 11 10 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 11/27/2022 Week 12 5 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 3 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Browns 12/4/2022 Week 13 18 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs at Cowboys 12/11/2022 Week 14 22 ATT / 78 YDS / 1 TD TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

