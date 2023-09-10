Dameon Pierce Week 1 Preview vs. the Ravens
Dameon Pierce has a tough matchup when his Houston Texans meet the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens gave up 92.1 rushing yards per game last season, third-best in the NFL.
A season ago Pierce churned out 939 yards rushing (72.2 per game) and scored four TDs.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Pierce and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pierce vs. the Ravens
- Pierce vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games
- Looking at run defense, the Ravens gave up more than 100 yards on the ground to one player last season.
- On the ground, Baltimore allowed 11 players to score at least one rushing touchdown against them last season.
- In terms of run D, the Ravens didn't give up more than one rushing touchdown to any opposing players last year.
- The Ravens gave up 92.1 rushing yards per game last season to be the NFL's third-ranked run defense.
- The Texans are up against the NFL's eighth-ranked rushing defense in terms of touchdowns allowed (11 TDs conceded a year ago).
Watch Texans vs Ravens on Fubo!
Dameon Pierce Rushing Props vs. the Ravens
- Rushing Yards: 55.5 (-111)
Put your picks to the test and bet on Pierce with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pierce Rushing Insights
- Pierce hit the rushing yards over in nine of 13 opportunities (69.2%) last season.
- The Texans, who were 30th in the NFL in points scored last season, attempted a pass 59.3% of the time while opting for the ground attack 40.7% of the time.
- Pierce had a rushing touchdown in four games last season, but no games with multiple rushing TDs.
Dameon Pierce Receiving Props vs the Ravens
- Receiving Yards: 13.5 (-120)
Pierce Receiving Insights
- Pierce hit the over on his prop bets for receiving yards in four of 13 games last season (30.8%).
- He averaged 4.2 yards per target last season (39 targets, 165 yards).
- Pierce had a receiving touchdown in one of 13 games last season, but had no games with multiple receiving TDs.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Pierce's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Rushing Stats
|Receiving Stats
|vs. Colts
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|11 ATT / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 6 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Broncos
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|15 ATT / 69 YDS / 0 TDs
|1 TAR / 1 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Bears
|9/25/2022
|Week 3
|20 ATT / 80 YDS / 1 TD
|2 TAR / 2 REC / 21 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Chargers
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|14 ATT / 131 YDS / 1 TD
|6 TAR / 6 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|26 ATT / 99 YDS / 1 TD
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 14 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Raiders
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|20 ATT / 92 YDS / 0 TDs
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 25 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Titans
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|15 ATT / 35 YDS / 0 TDs
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 16 YDS / 1 TD
|vs. Eagles
|11/3/2022
|Week 9
|27 ATT / 139 YDS / 0 TDs
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Giants
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|17 ATT / 94 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|10 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 2 REC / 9 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Dolphins
|11/27/2022
|Week 12
|5 ATT / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|6 TAR / 3 REC / 8 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Browns
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|18 ATT / 73 YDS / 0 TDs
|3 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Cowboys
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|22 ATT / 78 YDS / 1 TD
|TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.