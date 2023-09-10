Dalton Schultz has a good matchup when his Houston Texans face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens gave up 232.2 passing yards per game last year, seventh-worst in the league.

Schultz averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game last season and scored five touchdowns.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Schultz and the Texans with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Schultz vs. the Ravens

Schultz vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games

No games Baltimore let five players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.

The Ravens allowed 18 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.

Against Baltimore last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.

The 232.2 passing yards the Ravens allowed on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the pass.

The Ravens' defense ranked fifth in NFL play last year by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.

Watch Texans vs Ravens on Fubo!

Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Ravens

Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Schultz with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Schultz Receiving Insights

In seven of his 15 games last season (46.7%), Schultz went over on receiving yards prop bets.

He was targeted on 89 throws last year, averaging 6.5 yards per target (102nd in league).

Schultz had a touchdown catch three times last year, out of 15 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only twice.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Schultz's Last Season Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Buccaneers 9/11/2022 Week 1 9 TAR / 7 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 9/18/2022 Week 2 4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/2/2022 Week 4 3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Rams 10/9/2022 Week 5 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Lions 10/23/2022 Week 7 5 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bears 10/30/2022 Week 8 7 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Packers 11/13/2022 Week 10 8 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Vikings 11/20/2022 Week 11 5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Giants 11/24/2022 Week 12 4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Colts 12/4/2022 Week 13 6 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 12/11/2022 Week 14 10 TAR / 6 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 12/18/2022 Week 15 4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Eagles 12/24/2022 Week 16 4 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 12/29/2022 Week 17 10 TAR / 7 REC / 56 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Commanders 1/8/2023 Week 18 9 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 1/16/2023 Wild Card 8 TAR / 7 REC / 95 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at 49ers 1/22/2023 Divisional 10 TAR / 5 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.