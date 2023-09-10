Dalton Schultz Week 1 Preview vs. the Ravens
Dalton Schultz has a good matchup when his Houston Texans face the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 (Sunday, 1:00 PM ET). The Ravens gave up 232.2 passing yards per game last year, seventh-worst in the league.
Schultz averaged 38.5 receiving yards per game last season and scored five touchdowns.
Schultz vs. the Ravens
- Schultz vs the Ravens (since 2021): No games
- Baltimore let five players pick up over 100 receiving yards in a game last year.
- The Ravens allowed 18 players to haul in a touchdown pass against them last season.
- Against Baltimore last year, two players caught more than one touchdown pass in a game.
- The 232.2 passing yards the Ravens allowed on average per game a season ago made them the NFL's 26th-ranked defense against the pass.
- The Ravens' defense ranked fifth in NFL play last year by giving up 1.2 passing touchdowns per game.
Dalton Schultz Receiving Props vs. the Ravens
- Receiving Yards: 34.5 (-115)
Schultz Receiving Insights
- In seven of his 15 games last season (46.7%), Schultz went over on receiving yards prop bets.
- He was targeted on 89 throws last year, averaging 6.5 yards per target (102nd in league).
- Schultz had a touchdown catch three times last year, out of 15 games played, but had multiple TD receptions only twice.
Schultz's Last Season Performance
|Opponent
|Date
|Week
|Receiving Stats
|Rushing Stats
|vs. Buccaneers
|9/11/2022
|Week 1
|9 TAR / 7 REC / 62 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bengals
|9/18/2022
|Week 2
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 18 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Commanders
|10/2/2022
|Week 4
|3 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Rams
|10/9/2022
|Week 5
|1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Lions
|10/23/2022
|Week 7
|5 TAR / 5 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Bears
|10/30/2022
|Week 8
|7 TAR / 6 REC / 74 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Packers
|11/13/2022
|Week 10
|8 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Vikings
|11/20/2022
|Week 11
|5 TAR / 3 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Giants
|11/24/2022
|Week 12
|4 TAR / 4 REC / 31 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Colts
|12/4/2022
|Week 13
|6 TAR / 2 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Texans
|12/11/2022
|Week 14
|10 TAR / 6 REC / 87 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Jaguars
|12/18/2022
|Week 15
|4 TAR / 2 REC / 15 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|vs. Eagles
|12/24/2022
|Week 16
|4 TAR / 3 REC / 43 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Titans
|12/29/2022
|Week 17
|10 TAR / 7 REC / 56 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Commanders
|1/8/2023
|Week 18
|9 TAR / 4 REC / 33 YDS / 0 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at Buccaneers
|1/16/2023
|Wild Card
|8 TAR / 7 REC / 95 YDS / 2 TDs
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
|at 49ers
|1/22/2023
|Divisional
|10 TAR / 5 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD
|0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs
