Chas McCormick, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the San Diego Padres, with Matt Waldron on the mound, September 10 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Sunday, September 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Padres Starter: Matt Waldron
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick is hitting .285 with 16 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 35 walks.
  • McCormick has had a hit in 63 of 96 games this year (65.6%), including multiple hits 29 times (30.2%).
  • Looking at the 96 games he has played this year, he's homered in 17 of them (17.7%), and in 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
  • McCormick has had at least one RBI in 35.4% of his games this season (34 of 96), with more than one RBI 18 times (18.8%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
  • In 43.8% of his games this season (42 of 96), he has scored, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he has scored more than once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 49
.300 AVG .272
.369 OBP .365
.556 SLG .489
20 XBH 18
10 HR 10
32 RBI 31
50/15 K/BB 52/20
9 SB 5

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 12th in MLB.
  • The Padres' 3.86 team ERA ranks fourth among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Padres allow the fifth-fewest home runs in baseball (156 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Waldron (0-2) makes the start for the Padres, his third of the season.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Monday -- the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings against the Philadelphia Phillies, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
