The No. 24 Tulane Green Wave (1-0) will look to upset the No. 22 Ole Miss Rebels (1-0) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Yulman Stadium. The Rebels are considerable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 64.5 points.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Ole Miss vs. Tulane matchup.

Tulane vs. Ole Miss Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2

New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Yulman Stadium

Tulane vs. Ole Miss Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Tulane 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +35000 Bet $100 to win $35000 To Win the AAC +250 Bet $100 to win $250

