The Southern Jaguars (0-1) square off against a fellow SWAC opponent when they visit the Jackson State Tigers (1-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Ace W. Mumford Stadium.

Southern ranks 92nd in total offense (235.0 yards per game) and 31st in total defense (266.0 yards allowed per game) this season. From an offensive perspective, Jackson State is compiling 401.0 total yards per contest (35th-ranked). It ranks 33rd in the FCS defensively (279.0 total yards surrendered per game).

Here we will break down all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on ESPN+.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Southern vs. Jackson State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Ace W. Mumford Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 2 Games

Southern vs. Jackson State Key Statistics

Southern Jackson State 235.0 (94th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 401.0 (2nd) 266.0 (30th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 279.0 (104th) 69.0 (102nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 105.0 (74th) 166.0 (69th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.0 (12th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (33rd) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (33rd)

Southern Stats Leaders

Harold Blood has been a dual threat for Southern so far this season. He has 166 passing yards, completing 50% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 22 yards (22.0 ypg) on eight carries.

Gary Quarles has racked up 30 yards on eight carries.

Jailon Howard's leads his squad with 42 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on three catches (out of three targets).

George Qualls Jr. has caught three passes for 33 yards (33.0 yards per game) this year.

Colbey Washington has a total of 24 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing one pass.

Jackson State Stats Leaders

Jason Brown has recored 443 passing yards, or 221.5 per game, so far this season. He has completed 69.2% of his passes and has tossed three touchdowns with zero interceptions.

Irvin Mulligan has rushed for 186 yards on 29 carries so far this year while scoring one time on the ground.

Zy McDonald has rushed for 45 yards on 10 carries.

Rico Powers Jr. has collected eight catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 214 (107.0 yards per game). He's been targeted eight times and has one touchdown.

Isaiah Spencer has collected 89 receiving yards (44.5 yards per game) on nine receptions.

Andre Hunt has racked up 73 reciving yards (36.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Rep your team with officially licensed Southern or Jackson State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.