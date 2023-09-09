The Baltimore Ravens have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl as of September 9.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds

  • Odds to Win the AFC North: +220
  • Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +1800

Baltimore Betting Insights

  • Baltimore put together a 7-9-1 record against the spread last season.
  • A total of five Ravens games last season went over the point total.
  • Baltimore ranked 16th in total offense (338.8 yards per game) and ninth in total defense (324.3 yards allowed per game) last year.
  • The Ravens collected five wins at home last season and five away.
  • When the underdog, Baltimore had only two wins (2-3) a year ago, but when favored finished 8-4.
  • The Ravens were 3-3 in the AFC North and 6-6 in the AFC overall.

Ravens Impact Players

Ravens Player Futures

Mark Andrews Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Odell Beckham Jr. Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Marlon Humphrey Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Lamar Jackson MVP Odds
Roquan Smith Defensive Player of the Year Odds
J.K. Dobbins Offensive Player of the Year Odds
Trenton Simpson Defensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Zay Flowers Offensive Rookie of the Year Odds
Kyle Hamilton Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Rashod Bateman Offensive Player of the Year Odds

2023-24 Ravens NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds
1 September 10 Texans - +20000
2 September 17 @ Bengals - +1100
3 September 24 Colts - +15000
4 October 1 @ Browns - +3500
5 October 8 @ Steelers - +5000
6 October 15 @ Titans - +10000
7 October 22 Lions - +1700
8 October 29 @ Cardinals - +40000
9 November 5 Seahawks - +3500
10 November 12 Browns - +3500
11 November 16 Bengals - +1100
12 November 26 @ Chargers - +2500
BYE - - - -
14 December 10 Rams - +8000
15 December 17 @ Jaguars - +3000
16 December 25 @ 49ers - +1000
17 December 31 Dolphins - +2500
18 January 7 Steelers - +5000

