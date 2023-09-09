The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns (1-0) will meet a fellow Sun Belt opponent, the Old Dominion Monarchs (0-1) in a matchup on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium. The Ragin' Cajuns are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Louisiana vs. Old Dominion matchup in this article.

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Norfolk, Virginia

Norfolk, Virginia Venue: Kornblau Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Week 2 Odds

Louisiana vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Louisiana has not won against the spread this season in one opportunities.

The Ragin' Cajuns have been favored by 6 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Old Dominion is winless against the spread this year (0-1-0).

The Monarchs have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Louisiana 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the Sun Belt +1600 Bet $100 to win $1600

