The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (1-1) face an FCS opponent, the Northwestern State Demons (0-1) on Saturday, September 9, 2023 at Joe Aillet Stadium.

Louisiana Tech ranks 82nd in total offense (358 yards per game) and 64th in total defense (319.5 yards allowed per game) this year. Northwestern State has been struggling on offense, ranking 17th-worst with 187 total yards per game. It has been better on defense, surrendering 429 total yards per contest (71st-ranked).

Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Ruston, Louisiana Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium

Louisiana Tech vs. Northwestern State Key Statistics

Louisiana Tech Northwestern State 358 (11th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 187 (114th) 319.5 (117th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 429 (64th) 71 (117th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 77 (98th) 287 (41st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 110 (102nd) 3 (104th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (87th) 1 (52nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (3rd)

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has racked up 574 yards (287 ypg) on 55-of-77 passing with two touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Charvis Thornton has carried the ball 16 times for a team-high 75 yards on the ground.

Keith Willis Jr. has piled up 38 yards on 13 carries, scoring one time.

Smoke Harris' team-high 202 yards as a receiver have come on 18 receptions (out of 20 targets) with one touchdown.

Kyle Maxwell has caught four passes for 71 yards (35.5 yards per game) this year.

Cyrus Allen has a total of 62 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing six passes.

Northwestern State Stats Leaders

Tyler Vander Waal has recored 110 passing yards, or 110 per game, so far this season. He has completed 42.9% of his passes and has collected one touchdown with zero interceptions.

Scooter Adams has rushed eight times for a team-high 33 yards (33 per game). He also leads the team through the air, as his two receptions this season are good for 48 yards, and he's scored one touchdown in the passing game.

Kolbe Burrell has run for 29 yards across six carries.

Twon Hines has caught three passes and compiled 31 receiving yards (31 per game).

Zach Patterson's 11 targets have resulted in three grabs for 10 yards.

