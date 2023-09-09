Saturday's game between the Houston Astros (80-62) and San Diego Padres (67-75) going head to head at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 7:10 PM ET on September 9.

The Astros will call on Cristian Javier (9-3) against the Padres and Seth Lugo (6-6).

Astros vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 9, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Astros 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Astros have been favored 97 times and won 54, or 55.7%, of those games.

Houston has entered 75 games this season favored by -135 or more and is 42-33 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 57.4% chance to win.

Houston is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking fifth with 731 total runs this season.

The Astros have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.97).

Astros Schedule