On Saturday, Alex Bregman (.535 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Houston Astros face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Seth Lugo. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, September 9, 2023

Saturday, September 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Seth Lugo

Seth Lugo TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .449, fueled by 50 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 70th in the league in slugging.

Bregman is batting .455 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Bregman has had a hit in 92 of 141 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 42 times (29.8%).

Looking at the 141 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 22 of them (15.6%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

Bregman has had an RBI in 57 games this year (40.4%), including 23 multi-RBI outings (16.3%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 49.6% of his games this season (70 of 141), he has scored, and in 19 of those games (13.5%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 71 .272 AVG .271 .373 OBP .365 .420 SLG .474 18 XBH 32 9 HR 13 39 RBI 53 34/39 K/BB 46/39 4 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings