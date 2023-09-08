Texans Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
At +20000, the Houston Texans have the second-longest odds of winning the Super Bowl as of September 8.
Texans Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the AFC South: +1100
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000
Houston Betting Insights
- Houston went 8-8-1 ATS last season.
- Texans games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.
- Houston ranked second-worst in total offense (283.5 yards per game) and third-worst in total defense (379.5 yards per game allowed) last season.
- The Texans were winless at home last year, but they picked up three wins on the road.
- In the AFC South the Texans were 3-2-1, and in the conference as a whole they went 3-8-1.
Texans Impact Players
- In 15 games last year, Davis Mills threw for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game), with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions, and a completion percentage of 61.0%.
- On the ground, Mills scored two touchdowns and accumulated 108 yards.
- On the ground for the Bills last season, Devin Singletary scored five touchdowns and accumulated 819 yards (51.2 per game).
- In the passing game, Singletary scored one touchdown, with 38 catches for 280 yards.
- On the ground, Dameon Pierce scored four touchdowns a season ago and accumulated 939 yards (72.2 per game).
- In the passing game with the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, hauling in 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).
- In 17 games last year, Jalen Pitre amassed 1.0 sack to go with 5.0 TFL, 147 tackles, and five interceptions.
Texans Player Futures
2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|@ Ravens
|-
|+1800
|2
|September 17
|Colts
|-
|+15000
|3
|September 24
|@ Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|4
|October 1
|Steelers
|-
|+5000
|5
|October 8
|@ Falcons
|-
|+8000
|6
|October 15
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8
|October 29
|@ Panthers
|-
|+8000
|9
|November 5
|Buccaneers
|-
|+10000
|10
|November 12
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1100
|11
|November 19
|Cardinals
|-
|+40000
|12
|November 26
|Jaguars
|-
|+3000
|13
|December 3
|Broncos
|-
|+4500
|14
|December 10
|@ Jets
|-
|+1800
|15
|December 17
|@ Titans
|-
|+10000
|16
|December 24
|Browns
|-
|+3500
|17
|December 31
|Titans
|-
|+10000
|18
|January 7
|@ Colts
|-
|+15000
Odds are current as of September 8 at 5:21 AM ET.
