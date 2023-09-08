Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .692 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the San Diego Padres, with Blake Snell on the mound, on September 8 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rangers.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, September 8, 2023

Friday, September 8, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Padres Starter: Blake Snell

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon has 24 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 16 walks while hitting .275.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 122nd in on-base percentage, and 105th in slugging.

Dubon enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last outings, he's hitting .318 with two homers.

In 72.1% of his 111 games this season, Dubon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 29 multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.2% of his games in 2023, and 2% of his trips to the plate.

Dubon has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this year (31 of 111), with more than one RBI nine times (8.1%).

He has scored in 49.5% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 11.7%.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 58 .253 AVG .292 .280 OBP .323 .342 SLG .453 12 XBH 23 2 HR 7 10 RBI 30 26/8 K/BB 35/8 1 SB 6

