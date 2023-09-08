Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the semifinals of the US Open on Friday, Carlos Alcaraz (ranked No. 1) faces Daniil Medvedev (No. 3).
In this Semifinal matchup versus Medvedev (+290), Alcaraz is the favorite with -375 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Semifinals
- Date: Friday, September 8
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Carlos Alcaraz has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Carlos Alcaraz
|Daniil Medvedev
|-375
|Odds to Win Match
|+290
|+120
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+900
|78.9%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|25.6%
|45.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|10.0%
|57.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|42.6
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Today's US Open Previews & Predictions
Carlos Alcaraz vs. Daniil Medvedev Trends and Insights
- In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Alcaraz defeated Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
- Medvedev came out on top 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 versus Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
- Alcaraz has played 74 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 25.0 games per match (31.9 in best-of-five matches).
- In his 34 matches on hard courts over the past year, Alcaraz has played an average of 24.8 games (32.0 in best-of-five matches).
- Medvedev has played 72 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.9 games per match (33.0 in best-of-five matches) and winning 58.5% of those games.
- Medvedev has averaged 21.0 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) and 9.8 games per set through 49 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 60.6% of those games.
- Alcaraz has a 2-1 record against Medvedev. Their last meeting was a 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory for Alcaraz in the Wimbledon semifinals on July 14, 2023.
- Alcaraz and Medvedev have faced off in eight total sets, with Alcaraz taking five of them and Medvedev three.
- Alcaraz has taken down Medvedev in 37 of 69 total games between them, good for a 53.6% winning percentage.
- Alcaraz and Medvedev have squared off three times, averaging 23 games and 2.7 sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.