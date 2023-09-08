The field is shrinking at the San Diego Open, with Anastasia Potapova heading into a quarterfinal against Sofia Kenin. Potapova's monyeline odds to win the tournament at Barnes Tennis Center are +550, the No. 3 odds in the field.

Potapova at the 2023 San Diego Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 9-16

September 9-16 Venue: Barnes Tennis Center

Barnes Tennis Center Location: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Court Surface: Hard

Potapova's Next Match

After defeating Ons Jabeur 6-4, 7-6, Potapova will play Kenin in the quarterfinals on Thursday, September 14 at 2:30 PM ET.

Potapova is listed at -145 to win her next matchup against Kenin.

Potapova Stats

In the Round of 16 on Wednesday, Potapova beat No. 7-ranked Jabeur, 6-4, 7-6.

Potapova has won one of her 20 tournaments over the past year, with an overall match record of 31-20.

Potapova is 19-14 on hard courts over the past year, with one tournament victory.

Potapova, over the past 12 months, has played 51 matches across all court surfaces, and 24.5 games per match.

On hard courts, Potapova has played 33 matches over the past year, and 24.4 games per match.

Over the past year, Potapova has won 62.9% of her service games, and she has won 41.1% of her return games.

On hard courts over the past year, Potapova has claimed 43.6% of her return games and 60.1% of her service games.

