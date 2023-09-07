Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 2.8 fantasy points (167th among WRs), the Philadelphia Eagles' Tyrie Cleveland is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 261st wide receiver off the board this summer (960th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Tyrie Cleveland Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 2.80 4.34 - Overall Rank 486 642 860 Position Rank 179 250 261

Tyrie Cleveland 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Cleveland tallied 1.6 receiving yards on 0.4 targets a season ago.

In his best game last year, Cleveland picked up 2.8 fantasy points -- via two receptions, 28 yards. That was in Week 2 against the Houston Texans.

Tyrie Cleveland 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Texans 2.8 3 2 28 0 Week 5 Colts 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Titans 0.0 3 0 0 0

