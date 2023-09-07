Following a campaign in which he put up 0.0 fantasy points (108th among TEs), the Philadelphia Eagles' Tyree Jackson is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 60th tight end off the board this summer (505th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, take a look at his stats and projections below.

Tyree Jackson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 18.42 - Overall Rank 549 421 505 Position Rank 104 67 60

