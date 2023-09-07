With an average draft position that ranks him 86th at his position (666th overall), Tyler Huntley has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 50.0 fantasy points, which ranked him 37th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Baltimore Ravens QB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Is Huntley on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Tyler Huntley Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 50.02 24.09 - Overall Rank 238 370 666 Position Rank 37 44 86

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Tyler Huntley 2022 Stats

Huntley put up 658 passing yards last season with a 67% completion rate (75-for-112), two TDs, three INTs and an average of 38.7 yards per game.

He also rushed for 137 yards on 43 attempts with one rushing TD, picking up 8.1 yards per game.

Huntley picked up 18.4 fantasy points -- 17-of-29 (58.6%), 226 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT; 9 carries, 54 yards -- in Week 1 versus the Cincinnati Bengals, which was his best game last season.

Huntley ended up with 5.0 fantasy points -- 17-of-30 (56.7%), 138 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT -- in his worst game last season. That was in Week 15 versus the Cleveland Browns.

Rep Huntley and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tyler Huntley 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 13 Broncos 15.6 27-for-32 187 0 1 1 Week 14 @Steelers 6.6 8-for-12 88 0 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 5.0 17-for-30 138 0 1 0 Week 16 Falcons 13.2 9-for-17 115 1 0 0 Week 17 Steelers 9.6 14-for-21 130 1 1 0 Wild Card @Bengals 18.4 17-for-29 226 2 1 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.