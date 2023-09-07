Tylan Wallace, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 190th among WRs; 688th overall), tallied 3.3 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 165th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Baltimore Ravens WR.

Tylan Wallace Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 3.30 6.22 - Overall Rank 479 594 688 Position Rank 177 218 190

Tylan Wallace 2022 Stats

Wallace was targeted seven times last season and amassed 33 receiving yards on four receptions. He posted 1.9 receiving yards per game.

In Week 18 last season versus the Cincinnati Bengals, Wallace posted a season-high 1.2 fantasy points, with this stat line: one reception, 12 yards.

Tylan Wallace 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 0.9 2 1 9 0 Week 5 Bengals 0.8 2 1 8 0 Week 6 @Giants 0.4 1 1 4 0 Week 18 @Bengals 1.2 1 1 12 0

