With an ADP that ranks him 120th at his position (828th overall), Trey Sermon has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he tallied 1.9 fantasy points, which ranked him 130th at his position. For a glimpse at what we can expect from the Philadelphia Eagles RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Trey Sermon Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 1.90 13.69 - Overall Rank 504 482 728 Position Rank 120 129 120

Trey Sermon 2022 Stats

Sermon piled up 19 yards rushing last season on two attempts, good for 1.1 yards per game.

Sermon picked up 1.9 fantasy points -- 2 carries, 19 yards -- in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his best game last year.

Trey Sermon 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 4 Jaguars 1.9 2 19 0 0

