The Houston Texans at the moment have the second-worst odds of winning the Super Bowl in the NFL at +20000.

Texans Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC South: +1100

+1100 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Houston Betting Insights

Houston put together an 8-8-1 record against the spread last season.

Texans games hit the over seven out of 17 times last season.

With 283.5 yards of total offense per game (second-worst) and 379.5 yards allowed per game on defense (third-worst), Houston was outplayed on both sides of the ball last season.

Last season the Texans picked up three wins away from home but were winless at home.

The Texans were 3-8-1 in the AFC, including 3-2-1 in the AFC South.

Texans Impact Players

Davis Mills passed for 3,118 yards (207.9 per game), completing 61.0% of his throws, with 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in 15 games last year.

Also, Mills ran for 108 yards and two TDs.

On the ground with the Bills last season, Devin Singletary scored five touchdowns and picked up 819 yards (51.2 per game).

In the passing game, Singletary scored one touchdown, with 38 receptions for 280 yards.

On the ground, Dameon Pierce scored four touchdowns a season ago and picked up 939 yards (72.2 per game).

In the passing game for the Cowboys, Dalton Schultz scored five TDs, catching 57 balls for 577 yards (38.5 per game).

On defense last year, Jalen Pitre helped lead the way with five interceptions to go with 147 tackles, 5.0 TFL, one sack, and eight passes defended in 17 games.

Texans Player Futures

2023-24 Texans NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Ravens - +1800 2 September 17 Colts - +15000 3 September 24 @ Jaguars - +3000 4 October 1 Steelers - +6600 5 October 8 @ Falcons - +8000 6 October 15 Saints - +4000 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 @ Panthers - +8000 9 November 5 Buccaneers - +10000 10 November 12 @ Bengals - +1100 11 November 19 Cardinals - +40000 12 November 26 Jaguars - +3000 13 December 3 Broncos - +4500 14 December 10 @ Jets - +1800 15 December 17 @ Titans - +10000 16 December 24 Browns - +3500 17 December 31 Titans - +10000 18 January 7 @ Colts - +15000

