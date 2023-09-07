Following a campaign in which he recorded 23.3 fantasy points (56th among TEs), the Houston Texans' Teagan Quitoriano is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 111th tight end off the board this summer (898th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Teagan Quitoriano Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 23.30 19.47 - Overall Rank 326 415 798 Position Rank 55 66 111

Teagan Quitoriano 2022 Stats

Quitoriano drew 14 targets last year and reeled in seven passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns, putting up 6.6 yards per game.

In his best performance last season -- Week 18 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- Quitoriano accumulated 8.3 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 83 yards.

Teagan Quitoriano 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 9 Eagles 6.2 1 1 2 1 Week 11 Commanders 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 2.0 2 2 20 0 Week 13 Browns 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 15 Chiefs 6.8 2 1 8 1 Week 16 @Titans 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Colts 8.3 4 3 83 0

