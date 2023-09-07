Currently the 23rd tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (176th overall), Taysom Hill put up 136.8 fantasy points last season, ranking him third at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and stats on the New Orleans Saints TE later on in this article.

Taysom Hill Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 136.80 70.24 - Overall Rank 75 210 176 Position Rank 3 19 23

Taysom Hill 2022 Stats

Hill received got 13 targets last season and turned them into nine receptions for 77 yards and two touchdowns, averaging 4.5 yards per game.

In his best performance last season -- Week 5 versus the Seattle Seahawks -- Hill accumulated 34.1 fantasy points. His stat line: zero catches, zero yards.

In what was his worst game of the season, Hill finished with 0.1 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on targets. That was in Week 10 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Taysom Hill 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 14.3 1 1 2 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 1.4 0 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 8.1 0 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 34.1 0 0 0 Week 6 Bengals 4.5 0 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 9.1 1 1 3 1 Week 8 Raiders 7.3 2 1 11 0 Week 9 Ravens 1.1 1 0 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0.1 0 0 0 Week 11 Rams 6.6 1 1 8 0 Week 12 @49ers 2.0 2 1 7 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 11.3 3 2 35 1 Week 15 Falcons 10.2 0 0 0 Week 16 @Browns 11.6 0 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 12.6 1 1 10 0 Week 18 Panthers 2.5 1 1 1 0

