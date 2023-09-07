Steven Sims 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
With an ADP that ranks him 137th at his position (494th overall), Steven Sims has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 17.4 fantasy points, which ranked him 135th at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Houston Texans WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.
Steven Sims Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|17.40
|13.02
|-
|Overall Rank
|362
|498
|494
|Position Rank
|139
|179
|137
Steven Sims 2022 Stats
- Sims tallied 104 receiving yards on 14 catches last year. He put up 6.1 yards per game (on 23 targets).
- In Week 17 last season against the Baltimore Ravens, Sims posted a season-high 3.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: three receptions, 34 yards.
- In what was his worst game of the year, Sims finished with -0.5 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on targets. That was in Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Steven Sims 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 6
|Buccaneers
|-0.5
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Eagles
|2.0
|3
|2
|-1
|0
|Week 10
|Saints
|1.7
|2
|1
|15
|0
|Week 11
|Bengals
|-0.3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Colts
|0.9
|3
|2
|9
|0
|Week 13
|@Falcons
|1.9
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Week 14
|Ravens
|3.1
|4
|4
|30
|0
|Week 15
|@Panthers
|2.9
|2
|1
|10
|0
|Week 16
|Raiders
|0.7
|1
|1
|7
|0
|Week 17
|@Ravens
|3.4
|4
|3
|34
|0
|Week 18
|Browns
|1.6
|0
|0
|0
