With an ADP that ranks him 137th at his position (494th overall), Steven Sims has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 17.4 fantasy points, which ranked him 135th at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Houston Texans WR in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Steven Sims Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 17.40 13.02 - Overall Rank 362 498 494 Position Rank 139 179 137

Steven Sims 2022 Stats

Sims tallied 104 receiving yards on 14 catches last year. He put up 6.1 yards per game (on 23 targets).

In Week 17 last season against the Baltimore Ravens, Sims posted a season-high 3.4 fantasy points, with this stat line: three receptions, 34 yards.

In what was his worst game of the year, Sims finished with -0.5 fantasy points -- zero receptions, zero yards, on targets. That was in Week 6 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Steven Sims 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 Buccaneers -0.5 0 0 0 Week 8 @Eagles 2.0 3 2 -1 0 Week 10 Saints 1.7 2 1 15 0 Week 11 Bengals -0.3 2 0 0 0 Week 12 @Colts 0.9 3 2 9 0 Week 13 @Falcons 1.9 2 0 0 0 Week 14 Ravens 3.1 4 4 30 0 Week 15 @Panthers 2.9 2 1 10 0 Week 16 Raiders 0.7 1 1 7 0 Week 17 @Ravens 3.4 4 3 34 0 Week 18 Browns 1.6 0 0 0

