Robert Woods, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 82nd among WRs; 234th overall), put up 62.7 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 72nd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and stats on the Houston Texans WR.

Is Woods on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Robert Woods Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 62.70 72.37 - Overall Rank 206 203 234 Position Rank 74 77 82

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Robert Woods 2022 Stats

Woods grabbed 53 passes for 527 yards last season and two touchdowns. He averaged 31.0 receiving yards per game on 91 targets.

Woods accumulated 9.9 fantasy points -- five catches, 39 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 17 against the Dallas Cowboys, which was his best game last year.

Rep Woods and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Robert Woods 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Giants 1.3 2 1 13 0 Week 2 @Bills 3.9 5 4 39 0 Week 3 Raiders 8.5 9 4 85 0 Week 4 @Colts 9.0 4 4 30 1 Week 5 @Commanders 3.7 8 4 37 0 Week 7 Colts 2.6 4 3 26 0 Week 8 @Texans 0.6 2 2 26 0 Week 9 @Chiefs 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 10 Broncos 1.0 7 2 10 0 Week 11 @Packers 6.9 7 6 69 0 Week 12 Bengals 1.6 6 2 16 0 Week 13 @Eagles 0.6 5 1 6 0 Week 14 Jaguars 4.9 7 5 49 0 Week 15 @Chargers 1.2 4 2 12 0 Week 16 Texans 3.0 5 4 30 0 Week 17 Cowboys 9.9 9 5 39 1 Week 18 @Jaguars 4.0 5 4 40 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.