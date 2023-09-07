Currently the 46th wide receiver off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (113th overall), Rashod Bateman put up 38.5 fantasy points last season, ranking him 108th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Baltimore Ravens WR later on in this article.

Rashod Bateman Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 38.50 99.88 - Overall Rank 279 129 113 Position Rank 110 45 46

Rashod Bateman 2022 Stats

On a per-game basis, Bateman tallied 16.8 receiving yards on 1.6 targets a season ago.

Bateman accumulated 16.8 fantasy points -- four receptions, 108 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last year, in Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Rashod Bateman 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 11.9 5 2 59 1 Week 2 Dolphins 16.8 7 4 108 1 Week 3 @Patriots 3.9 4 2 59 0 Week 4 Bills 1.7 6 3 17 0 Week 7 Browns 4.2 5 4 42 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 0.0 1 0 0 0

