Rashaad Penny is being drafted as the 37th running back off the board in summer drafts after he generated 48.2 fantasy points last season (58th at his position). For a peek at what we can expect from the Philadelphia Eagles RB in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Rashaad Penny Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 48.20 128.16 - Overall Rank 241 88 114 Position Rank 55 31 37

Rashaad Penny 2022 Stats

Penny ran for 346 yards on 57 attempts (20.4 ypg) last season. He scored two rushing TDs.

In Week 4 last season versus the Detroit Lions, Penny posted a season-high of 27.7 fantasy points, with this stat line: 17 carries, 151 yards, 2 TDs.

In Week 2 versus the San Francisco 49ers, Penny posted a season-low 1.5 fantasy points, courtesy of these numbers: 6 carries, 15 yards.

Rashaad Penny 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 Broncos 6.7 12 60 0 0 Week 2 @49ers 1.5 6 15 0 0 Week 3 Falcons 6.9 14 66 0 0 Week 4 @Lions 27.7 17 151 2 0 Week 5 @Saints 5.4 8 54 0 0

