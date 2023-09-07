Quez Watkins, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 161st among WRs; 575th overall), put up 51.5 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 86th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Philadelphia Eagles WR.

Is Watkins on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Quez Watkins Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 51.50 36.57 - Overall Rank 234 311 575 Position Rank 88 114 161

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Quez Watkins 2022 Stats

Last season, Watkins reeled in 33 passes (on 51 targets) for 354 yards and three scores, averaging 20.8 yards per game.

In Week 2 last season versus the Minnesota Vikings, Watkins put up a season-high 12.9 fantasy points, with these numbers: two receptions, 69 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the year -- Week 6 against the Dallas Cowboys -- Watkins ended up with -0.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: one catch, zero yards, on one target.

Rep Watkins and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Quez Watkins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Vikings 12.9 2 2 69 1 Week 3 @Commanders 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 1.9 4 3 19 0 Week 6 Cowboys -0.3 1 1 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 2.5 2 2 25 0 Week 10 Commanders 6.0 4 4 80 0 Week 11 @Colts 9.1 2 2 31 1 Week 12 Packers 9.5 5 3 35 1 Week 13 Titans 3.7 6 5 37 0 Week 14 @Giants 1.9 5 4 19 0 Week 15 @Bears 1.0 6 4 6 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 1.9 5 1 19 0 Week 17 Saints 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 Giants 1.4 4 2 14 0 Championship Game 49ers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 0.8 2 1 8 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.