After compiling 70.0 fantasy points last season (62nd among WRs), Olamide Zaccheaus has an ADP of 947th overall (253rd at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dig into his numbers and projections to find out.

Olamide Zaccheaus Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 70.00 33.39 - Overall Rank 188 320 847 Position Rank 63 118 253

Olamide Zaccheaus 2022 Stats

Zaccheaus grabbed three touchdowns and recorded 533 receiving yards (31.4 ypg) last year.

Zaccheaus picked up 9.9 fantasy points -- two receptions, 39 yards and one touchdown -- in his best performance last season, in Week 5 versus the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Olamide Zaccheaus 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Saints 2.9 4 4 49 0 Week 2 @Rams 8.1 2 2 21 1 Week 3 @Seahawks 4.9 2 2 49 0 Week 4 Browns 5.5 2 2 55 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 9.9 4 2 39 1 Week 6 49ers 5.8 4 4 58 0 Week 7 @Bengals 3.1 4 3 31 0 Week 8 Panthers 0.4 1 1 10 0 Week 9 Chargers 1.9 2 2 19 0 Week 10 @Panthers 3.4 4 2 34 0 Week 11 Bears 2.2 2 1 9 0 Week 12 @Commanders 9.1 8 5 91 0 Week 13 Steelers 1.3 5 2 13 0 Week 15 @Saints 0.0 3 0 0 0 Week 16 @Ravens 1.8 7 4 18 0 Week 18 Buccaneers 9.7 7 4 37 1

