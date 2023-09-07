Noah Brown, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 156th among WRs; 560th overall), put up 71.5 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 59th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep reading for more projections and numbers on the Houston Texans WR.

Noah Brown Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 71.50 39.05 - Overall Rank 185 306 560 Position Rank 60 113 156

Noah Brown 2022 Stats

Brown's stat line last season featured 43 receptions for 555 yards and three TDs, averaging 32.6 yards per game on 74 targets.

Brown accumulated 16.9 fantasy points -- six catches, 49 yards and two touchdowns -- in Week 15 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which was his best game last season.

In Week 10 versus the Green Bay Packers, Brown finished with a season-low 0.3 fantasy points, via this stat line: one reception, three yards, on four targets.

Noah Brown 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 6.8 9 5 68 0 Week 2 Bengals 15.1 5 5 91 1 Week 3 @Giants 5.4 7 5 54 0 Week 4 Commanders 6.1 6 3 61 0 Week 5 @Rams 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 6 @Eagles 1.0 3 1 10 0 Week 7 Lions 3.0 7 5 50 0 Week 10 @Packers 0.3 4 1 3 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.2 2 2 42 0 Week 13 Colts 1.5 2 2 15 0 Week 14 Texans 8.5 6 4 85 0 Week 15 @Jaguars 16.9 9 6 49 2 Week 16 Eagles 0.5 2 1 5 0 Week 17 @Titans 0.7 4 1 7 0 Week 18 @Commanders 1.0 6 1 10 0 Wild Card @Buccaneers 1.8 2 2 18 0 Divisional @49ers 2.1 2 2 21 0

