After amassing 60.1 fantasy points last season (75th among WRs), Nico Collins has an ADP of 177th overall (64th at his position). Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Is Collins on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Nico Collins Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 60.10 92.29 - Overall Rank 210 152 177 Position Rank 78 53 64

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Nico Collins 2022 Stats

Collins hauled in 37 balls last season on his way to 481 receiving yards and two scores.

Collins accumulated 10.9 fantasy points -- five catches, 49 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 10 versus the New York Giants, which was his best game last year.

Collins accumulated 2.6 fantasy points -- two receptions, 26 yards, on three targets -- in his worst game of the season, Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts.

Rep Collins and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nico Collins 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Colts 2.6 3 2 26 0 Week 2 @Broncos 5.8 9 4 58 0 Week 3 @Bears 4.1 4 2 41 0 Week 4 Chargers 8.2 5 3 82 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 6.5 6 4 65 0 Week 7 @Raiders 3.3 3 3 33 0 Week 10 @Giants 10.9 10 5 49 1 Week 11 Commanders 4.8 7 5 48 0 Week 12 @Dolphins 4.4 9 6 44 0 Week 13 Browns 9.5 10 3 35 1

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.