Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 44.2 fantasy points (99th among WRs), the Baltimore Ravens' Nelson Agholor is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 117th wide receiver off the board this summer (430th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Nelson Agholor Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 44.20 26.43 - Overall Rank 256 360 430 Position Rank 100 132 117

Nelson Agholor 2022 Stats

Last season, Agholor got 53 targets and turned them into 31 catches for 362 yards and two TDs, averaging 21.3 yards per tilt.

Agholor picked up 17.0 fantasy points -- six catches, 110 yards and one touchdown -- in Week 2 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers, which was his best game last year.

Nelson Agholor 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Dolphins 0.8 5 3 28 0 Week 2 @Steelers 17.0 6 6 110 1 Week 3 Ravens 2.1 3 2 41 0 Week 4 @Packers 4.6 4 3 46 0 Week 5 Lions 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 7 Bears 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 8 @Jets 0.2 1 1 2 0 Week 11 Jets 1.8 3 2 18 0 Week 12 @Vikings 12.5 8 6 65 1 Week 13 Bills 1.7 3 2 17 0 Week 14 @Cardinals 3.2 10 5 32 0 Week 15 @Raiders 0.3 6 1 3 0 Week 17 Dolphins 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bills 0.0 1 0 0 0

