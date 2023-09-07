With an ADP that ranks him 88th at his position (526th overall), Mike Boone has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he generated 19.8 fantasy points, which ranked him 85th at his position. For a peek at what we can expect from the Houston Texans RB in 2023, check out the rest of this article.

Mike Boone Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 19.80 14.48 - Overall Rank 346 466 526 Position Rank 79 125 88

Mike Boone 2022 Stats

Boone put up 102 rushing yards last year.

In his best game last season -- Week 5 versus the Indianapolis Colts -- Boone accumulated 8.5 fantasy points. His stat line: 7 carries, 38 yards; 3 receptions, 47 yards.

Mike Boone 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Seahawks 0.2 0 0 0 0 Week 3 49ers 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 4 @Raiders 2.9 3 20 0 0 Week 5 Colts 8.5 7 38 0 0 Week 6 @Chargers 0.4 1 1 0 0 Week 7 Jets 2.3 4 23 0 0 Week 13 @Ravens 2.6 6 18 0 0 Week 14 Chiefs 2.9 3 2 0 0

