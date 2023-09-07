With an ADP that ranks him 45th at his position (429th overall), Mason Schreck has not been heavily targeted in fantasy football drafts this summer. Last season, he recorded 0.6 fantasy points, which ranked him 106th at his position. For a look at what we can expect from the Houston Texans TE in 2023, check out the rest of this column.

Is Schreck on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Mason Schreck Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.60 3.12 - Overall Rank 538 670 429 Position Rank 102 126 45

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Mason Schreck 2022 Stats

Schreck amassed 0.4 receiving yards on 0.1 targets per game last year.

In his best performance last year -- Week 5 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars -- Schreck accumulated 0.6 fantasy points. His stat line: one catch, six yards.

Rep Schreck and the Houston Texans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mason Schreck 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Chargers 0.0 1 1 0 0 Week 5 @Jaguars 0.6 1 1 6 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.