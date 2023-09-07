After producing 117.5 fantasy points last season (fourth among TEs), Mark Andrews has an ADP of 31st overall (second at his position), making him a popular target in fantasy football drafts. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his stats and projections to find out.

Mark Andrews Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 117.50 126.38 - Overall Rank 109 92 31 Position Rank 5 2 2

Mark Andrews 2022 Stats

Last season, Andrews was targeted 113 times and grabbed 73 passes for 847 yards (49.8 yards per game), the highest total on the current Ravens roster, and scored five touchdowns.

In his best performance last season -- Week 3 against the New England Patriots -- Andrews accumulated 20.9 fantasy points. His stat line: eight catches, 89 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 7 versus the Cleveland Browns, Andrews finished with a season-low 0.4 fantasy points, via these numbers: zero receptions, zero yards, on two targets.

Mark Andrews 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Jets 5.2 7 5 52 0 Week 2 Dolphins 16.7 11 9 104 1 Week 3 @Patriots 20.9 13 8 89 2 Week 4 Bills 1.5 5 2 15 0 Week 5 Bengals 14.9 10 8 89 1 Week 6 @Giants 16.6 11 7 106 1 Week 7 Browns 0.4 2 0 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 3.3 5 3 33 0 Week 11 Panthers 6.3 8 6 63 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 7.0 7 4 50 0 Week 13 Broncos 5.4 7 4 53 0 Week 14 @Steelers 1.7 6 2 17 0 Week 15 @Browns 3.1 7 3 31 0 Week 16 Falcons 4.5 5 3 45 0 Week 17 Steelers 10.0 9 9 100 0 Wild Card @Bengals 7.3 10 5 73 0

