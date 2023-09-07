Marcus Mariota 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 196.7 fantasy points (19th among QBs), the Philadelphia Eagles' Marcus Mariota is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 39th quarterback off the board this summer (332nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.
Is Mariota on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!
Marcus Mariota Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|196.56
|19.97
|-
|Overall Rank
|34
|408
|332
|Position Rank
|19
|46
|39
Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!
Marcus Mariota 2022 Stats
- Mariota completed 61.3% of his passes, for 2,219 yards and 15 TDs, last season.
- He also produced on the ground, accumulating four TDs and 25.8 yards per game.
- In his best game last season, Mariota picked up 24.2 fantasy points -- 13-of-14 (92.9%), 129 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 6 versus the San Francisco 49ers.
- In Week 4 versus the Cleveland Browns, Mariota finished with a season-low 3.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 7-of-19 (36.8%), 139 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.
Rep Mariota and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marcus Mariota 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Pass Comp/Att
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|Saints
|19.8
|20-for-33
|215
|0
|0
|1
|Week 2
|@Rams
|13.4
|17-for-26
|196
|2
|2
|0
|Week 3
|@Seahawks
|15.6
|13-for-20
|229
|1
|1
|1
|Week 4
|Browns
|3.9
|7-for-19
|139
|0
|1
|0
|Week 5
|@Buccaneers
|18.0
|14-for-25
|147
|1
|0
|0
|Week 6
|49ers
|24.2
|13-for-14
|129
|2
|0
|1
|Week 7
|@Bengals
|12.1
|8-for-13
|124
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Panthers
|22.4
|20-for-28
|253
|3
|2
|0
|Week 9
|Chargers
|7.6
|12-for-23
|129
|0
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Panthers
|17.7
|19-for-30
|186
|2
|1
|0
|Week 11
|Bears
|17.7
|13-for-20
|131
|1
|0
|1
|Week 12
|@Commanders
|13.9
|15-for-25
|174
|1
|1
|0
|Week 13
|Steelers
|10.4
|13-for-24
|167
|1
|1
|0
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.