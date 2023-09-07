Coming off a campaign in which he recorded 196.7 fantasy points (19th among QBs), the Philadelphia Eagles' Marcus Mariota is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 39th quarterback off the board this summer (332nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his stats and projections below.

Marcus Mariota Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 196.56 19.97 - Overall Rank 34 408 332 Position Rank 19 46 39

Marcus Mariota 2022 Stats

Mariota completed 61.3% of his passes, for 2,219 yards and 15 TDs, last season.

He also produced on the ground, accumulating four TDs and 25.8 yards per game.

In his best game last season, Mariota picked up 24.2 fantasy points -- 13-of-14 (92.9%), 129 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 6 carries, 50 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 6 versus the San Francisco 49ers.

In Week 4 versus the Cleveland Browns, Mariota finished with a season-low 3.9 fantasy points, thanks to these numbers: 7-of-19 (36.8%), 139 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT.

Marcus Mariota 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 Saints 19.8 20-for-33 215 0 0 1 Week 2 @Rams 13.4 17-for-26 196 2 2 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 15.6 13-for-20 229 1 1 1 Week 4 Browns 3.9 7-for-19 139 0 1 0 Week 5 @Buccaneers 18.0 14-for-25 147 1 0 0 Week 6 49ers 24.2 13-for-14 129 2 0 1 Week 7 @Bengals 12.1 8-for-13 124 1 0 0 Week 8 Panthers 22.4 20-for-28 253 3 2 0 Week 9 Chargers 7.6 12-for-23 129 0 0 0 Week 10 @Panthers 17.7 19-for-30 186 2 1 0 Week 11 Bears 17.7 13-for-20 131 1 0 1 Week 12 @Commanders 13.9 15-for-25 174 1 1 0 Week 13 Steelers 10.4 13-for-24 167 1 1 0

