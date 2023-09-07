Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Sep. 7, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
The semifinals at the US Open will feature Madison Keys and Aryna Sabalenka playing for a spot in the final on Thursday, September 7 in New York, New York.
ESPN will air this Keys versus Sabalenka match.
Madison Keys vs. Aryna Sabalenka Date and TV Info
- Round: Semifinal
- Date: Thursday, September 7
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Keys vs. Sabalenka Matchup Info
- Keys is coming off a 6-1, 6-4 win over No. 9-ranked Marketa Vondrousova in Wednesday's quarterfinals.
- In her last tournament (the Western & Southern Open), Keys lost to Elise Mertens 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 on August 15, in the round of 64.
- Sabalenka advanced past Qinwen Zheng 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.
- In the Western & Southern Open, Sabalenka's previous tournament, she squared off against No. 17-ranked Karolina Muchova in the semifinals on August 19 and was defeated 7-6, 3-6, 2-6.
- Keys and Sabalenka have been evenly balanced, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two meetings. Sabalenka took home the victory in their last meeting on July 12, 2023, winning 6-2, 6-4.
- In five total sets, Sabalenka has the advantage, taking the win in three of them, while Keys has won two.
- Sabalenka has bested Keys in 47 total games between them, taking 27 games (57.4%) against Keys's 20.
How to Watch Today's US Open
Keys vs. Sabalenka Odds and Probabilities
|Madison Keys
|Aryna Sabalenka
|+200
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+500
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+125
|33.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|16.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|44.4%
|43.4
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|56.6
