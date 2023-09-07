Thinking about making Larry Rountree III part of your 2023 fantasy draft strategy? Below, we have all of the stats and projections you need for the Houston Texans running back.

Larry Rountree III Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 3.30 13.70 - Overall Rank 1003 897 722 Position Rank 287 272 117

Similar Players to Consider

Larry Rountree III 2022 Stats

A year ago, Rountree rushed for 19 yards on 13 attempts (9.5 ypg).

Larry Rountree III 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 17 Rams 2.8 10 15 0 0 Week 18 @Broncos 0.5 3 4 0 0

