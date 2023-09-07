After compiling 4.2 fantasy points last season (160th among WRs), Laquon Treadwell has an ADP of 609th overall (168th at his position), meaning he's mostly been an afterthought on draft day. Should you make him part of your draft strategy? Let's dive into his numbers and projections to find out.

Laquon Treadwell Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 4.20 17.58 - Overall Rank 465 431 609 Position Rank 170 164 168

Laquon Treadwell 2022 Stats

On 10 targets, Treadwell piled up 42 receiving yards on six receptions last year, averaging 4.7 yards per game.

In his best performance last year -- Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs -- Treadwell accumulated 2.6 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 26 yards.

Treadwell accumulated 0.1 fantasy points -- one catch, one yard, on one target -- in Week 13 against the Los Angeles Rams, which was his poorest game of the year.

Laquon Treadwell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 13 @Rams 0.1 1 1 1 0 Week 16 @Chiefs 2.6 7 3 26 0 Week 17 Jets 1.5 2 2 15 0

