Lance McCutcheon 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Following a campaign in which he recorded 0.0 fantasy points (172nd among WRs), the Houston Texans' Lance McCutcheon is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 138th wide receiver off the board this summer (396th overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.
Lance McCutcheon Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Overall Rank
|566
|547
|396
|Position Rank
|216
|196
|138
Lance McCutcheon 2022 Stats
- McCutcheon totaled 0 receiving yards (0.0 ypg) last year.
Lance McCutcheon 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 12
|@Chiefs
|0.0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Chargers
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
