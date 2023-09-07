Coming off a campaign in which he scored 236.1 fantasy points (13th among QBs), the Baltimore Ravens' Lamar Jackson is being drafted as the fifth quarterback off the board this summer (42nd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Lamar Jackson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 236.08 329.46 - Overall Rank 19 5 42 Position Rank 13 5 5

Lamar Jackson 2022 Stats

Jackson's numbers last year included 2,242 yards passing (131.9 per game), completing 203 of 326 throws (62.3%), with 17 TDs and seven INTs.

He also carried 112 times for 764 yards and three TDs, averaging 44.9 rushing yards.

In his best game last season -- Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins -- Jackson accumulated 42.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 21-of-29 (72.4%), 318 yards, 3 TDs, 0 INTs; 9 carries, 119 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season -- Week 13 against the Denver Broncos -- Jackson finished with 1.3 fantasy points. His stat line was: 3-of-4 (75%), 11 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Lamar Jackson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 1 @Jets 20.2 17-for-30 213 3 1 0 Week 2 Dolphins 42.6 21-for-29 318 3 0 1 Week 3 @Patriots 39.4 18-for-29 218 4 1 1 Week 4 Bills 13.1 20-for-29 144 1 2 0 Week 5 Bengals 14.8 19-for-32 174 1 1 0 Week 6 @Giants 16.1 17-for-32 210 1 1 0 Week 7 Browns 10.7 9-for-16 120 0 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 21.8 27-for-38 238 2 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 17.5 12-for-22 133 1 0 0 Week 11 Panthers 15.5 24-for-33 209 0 1 1 Week 12 @Jaguars 23.1 16-for-32 254 1 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 1.3 3-for-4 11 0 0 0

