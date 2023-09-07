Currently the 45th running back off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (144th overall), Kenneth Gainwell put up 64.9 fantasy points last season, ranking him 49th at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Find more projections and numbers on the Philadelphia Eagles RB later on in this article.

Is Gainwell on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Kenneth Gainwell Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 64.90 59.69 - Overall Rank 200 243 144 Position Rank 47 62 45

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Kenneth Gainwell 2022 Stats

Gainwell amassed 240 yards rushing on 53 attempts (14.1 yards per game), with four TDs, last season.

Gainwell accumulated 18.1 fantasy points -- 12 carries, 112 yards, 1 TD -- in his best game last year, in Week 2 against the New York Giants.

Rep Gainwell and the Philadelphia Eagles with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kenneth Gainwell 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Lions 9.2 5 20 1 0 Week 2 Vikings 1.8 2 7 0 0 Week 3 @Commanders 0.6 3 6 0 0 Week 4 Jaguars 7.7 5 19 1 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 2.0 3 20 0 0 Week 6 Cowboys 2.5 5 25 0 0 Week 8 Steelers 1.1 1 3 0 0 Week 9 @Texans 9.8 4 22 1 0 Week 10 Commanders 1.2 1 7 0 0 Week 11 @Colts 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 12 Packers 10.6 8 39 1 0 Week 13 Titans 5.3 3 15 0 0 Week 14 @Giants 0.0 0 0 0 0 Week 15 @Bears 1.4 3 5 0 0 Week 16 @Cowboys 5.8 4 17 0 0 Week 17 Saints 1.7 0 0 0 0 Week 18 Giants 4.2 5 35 0 0 Divisional Giants 18.1 12 112 1 0 Championship Game 49ers 7.4 14 48 0 0 Super Bowl Chiefs 4.1 7 21 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.