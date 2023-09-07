Juwan Johnson, who is currently the 19th tight end off the board in fantasy drafts this summer (161st overall), put up 92.8 fantasy points last season, which ranked him seventh at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and stats on the New Orleans Saints TE.

Juwan Johnson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 92.80 71.24 - Overall Rank 148 206 161 Position Rank 8 18 19

Juwan Johnson 2022 Stats

Johnson grabbed seven touchdowns and totaled 508 receiving yards (29.9 ypg) last year.

In his best performance last season -- Week 15 versus the Atlanta Falcons -- Johnson accumulated 18.7 fantasy points. His stat line: four catches, 67 yards and two touchdowns.

Juwan Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Falcons 4.3 5 2 43 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 4.0 7 4 40 0 Week 3 @Panthers 0.0 1 0 0 0 Week 4 Vikings 3.3 4 3 33 0 Week 5 Seahawks 1.3 2 1 13 0 Week 6 Bengals 4.1 6 4 41 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 15.2 5 5 32 2 Week 8 Raiders 1.4 4 2 14 0 Week 9 Ravens 10.2 2 2 42 1 Week 10 @Steelers 10.4 7 5 44 1 Week 11 Rams 10.7 4 3 47 1 Week 12 @49ers 0.0 2 0 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 18.7 6 4 67 2 Week 16 @Browns 0.9 2 1 9 0 Week 17 @Eagles 6.2 7 5 62 0 Week 18 Panthers 2.1 1 1 21 0

