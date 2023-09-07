Justice Hill 2023 Fantasy Outlook, Stats & Value
Is Justice Hill a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Baltimore Ravens RB's 2023 fantasy prospects.
Justice Hill Fantasy ADP & Stats
|2022 Fantasy Points
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|ADP
|Total
|30.00
|22.51
|-
|Overall Rank
|299
|385
|959
|Position Rank
|65
|105
|168
Justice Hill 2022 Stats
- Hill rushed for 262 yards on 49 carries (15.4 ypg).
- In Week 3 last season versus the New England Patriots, Hill put up a season-high of 6.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: 6 carries, 60 yards.
- Hill accumulated 0.3 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 3 yards -- in Week 12 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which ended up being his worst game of the year.
Justice Hill 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Fantasy Points
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Jets
|1.1
|2
|4
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Dolphins
|1.6
|3
|16
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Patriots
|6.0
|6
|60
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Bills
|5.7
|8
|45
|0
|0
|Week 7
|Browns
|0.6
|5
|26
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Buccaneers
|2.8
|4
|28
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Saints
|1.9
|4
|11
|0
|0
|Week 11
|Panthers
|3.8
|7
|30
|0
|0
|Week 12
|@Jaguars
|0.3
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Broncos
|0.6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 15
|@Browns
|1.8
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Falcons
|0.4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Bengals
|3.4
|7
|34
|0
|0
|Wild Card
|@Bengals
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
