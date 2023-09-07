Is Justice Hill a player you should be drafting for your fantasy football team this year? To help you with your draft prep, here's a breakdown of the Baltimore Ravens RB's 2023 fantasy prospects.

Justice Hill Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 30.00 22.51 - Overall Rank 299 385 959 Position Rank 65 105 168

Justice Hill 2022 Stats

Hill rushed for 262 yards on 49 carries (15.4 ypg).

In Week 3 last season versus the New England Patriots, Hill put up a season-high of 6.0 fantasy points, with this stat line: 6 carries, 60 yards.

Hill accumulated 0.3 fantasy points -- 1 carry, 3 yards -- in Week 12 versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, which ended up being his worst game of the year.

Justice Hill 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rec TDs Week 1 @Jets 1.1 2 4 0 0 Week 2 Dolphins 1.6 3 16 0 0 Week 3 @Patriots 6.0 6 60 0 0 Week 4 Bills 5.7 8 45 0 0 Week 7 Browns 0.6 5 26 0 0 Week 8 @Buccaneers 2.8 4 28 0 0 Week 9 @Saints 1.9 4 11 0 0 Week 11 Panthers 3.8 7 30 0 0 Week 12 @Jaguars 0.3 1 3 0 0 Week 13 Broncos 0.6 1 2 0 0 Week 15 @Browns 1.8 1 3 0 0 Week 16 Falcons 0.4 0 0 0 0 Week 18 @Bengals 3.4 7 34 0 0 Wild Card @Bengals 1.0 0 0 0 0

