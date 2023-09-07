Josh Johnson, who has been somewhat of an afterthought in fantasy drafts this summer (drafted 42nd among QBs; 352nd overall), put up 0.0 fantasy points last season, which ranked him 72nd at his position. Thinking about drafting him? Keep scrolling for more projections and numbers on the Baltimore Ravens QB.

Is Johnson on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

Josh Johnson Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.70 5.75 - Overall Rank 534 605 352 Position Rank 70 79 42

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

Josh Johnson 2022 Stats

Johnson averaged 0.0 passing yards and threw for zero TDs last season.

In Week 3 last season versus the Philadelphia Eagles, Johnson posted a season-best 1.2 fantasy points, with these numbers: 7-of-13 (53.8%), 74 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

In Week 14 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Johnson finished with a season-low 0.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 1-of-2 (50%), 10 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Rep Johnson and the Baltimore Ravens with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josh Johnson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Pass Comp/Att Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush TDs Week 14 Buccaneers 0.7 1-for-2 10 0 0 0 Championship Game @Eagles 1.2 7-for-13 74 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.