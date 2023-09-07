Following a campaign in which he scored 0.0 fantasy points (200th among WRs), the New Orleans Saints' James Washington is not drawing much attention on draft day, as he's been the 157th wide receiver off the board this summer (563rd overall). If you're thinking about drafting him, see his numbers and projections below.

Is Washington on your fantasy football radar this year? Sign up for FanDuel fantasy football and enter a lineup today to compete for cash prizes!

James Washington Fantasy ADP & Stats

2022 Fantasy Points 2023 Projected Fantasy Points ADP Total 0.00 8.64 - Overall Rank 549 560 563 Position Rank 212 203 157

Start your FanDuel fantasy football league today!

James Washington 2022 Stats

Washington filled up his receiving stat line last year, securing zero receptions for 0 yards. He was targeted one times and put up 0.0 yards per game.

Rep Washington and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

James Washington 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Fantasy Points Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 14 Texans 0.0 1 0 0 0

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.